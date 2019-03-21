To The Daily Sun,
What if you, your business or your community could make an investment today that would save you money for years into the future? We are talking about renewable energy. Over 30 municipalities are interested in investing in renewable electricity if the legislature will pass and governor will sign the net metering bills, HB-365 and SB-159. This will allow business and municipal scale renewable electricity producers to feed their excess generation into the grid and have their electric bills credited by their utility. In the long run, all ratepayers will benefit because our expensive peak power demand will be reduced. Transmission losses and costs for out-of-state electricity will drop.
Other bills, like HB-166, will help us transition to sustainable, clean energy sources by improving the energy efficiency, battery storage, and providing assistance to low and moderate income ratepayers for energy conservation.
Our largest utility, Eversource, recognizes that the time has come for investing in renewables. They recently announced their plan to purchase major stakes in competitively priced offshore wind farms along the New England Coast. Are your legislators on board with creating these clean energy jobs for our young people?
Sarah Thorne
Gilmanton Iron Works
