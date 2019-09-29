To The Daily Sun,
October 1 is upon us already, and that means it is voting day in the City of Franklin once again!
Our little city has made some encouraging progress this past year. It would be wonderful if we can keep that up with a large voter turnout!
I am not going to give the annual civics reminder this time. But I am going to say that now is not the time to let up. Everyone needs to be a part of this process! It's time for us all to be represented.
Low voter turn out in the past has resulted in 16% of the people making decisions for 100% of our city. This inevitably leaves a lot of the other residents' interests pushed to the side.
There are some exciting contests going this year. We have April Bunker in Ward III making a run against Kathy Rago for city council. Oliva Zink and Paul Ducette vying for the Ward II council seat. And Timothy Johnston looking to be elected for council over Ted Starkweather in Ward I. Even Mayor Guinta is facing a challenger in Leigh Webb for the mayoral seat.
It is exciting times and it's nice to see these folks put themselves out there for our city. They are all a credit to this city, us and our resolve.
But if you want different, then this is it! This is your best and only real chance! So grab your neighbors, tell your friends. Offer rides to the polls! Election day is this Tuesday, October 1!
Let's continue to bring our city to the forefront and show the rest of NH, that Franklin is a gem that's getting its polish back.
Daniel L Allen,
Franklin
Ward I
