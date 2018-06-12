To The Daily Sun,
In response to President Trump's harsh statements about Canada and to show our support for our neighbors to the North, I suggest we fly the Canadian flag on Canada Day, July 1. I'm fond of our Canadian neighbors, and I know many of you are too. We all know that the Quebecois worked the mills and forests and were essential to our economy as we grew from a small settlement to the today's busy and prosperous state. Until recently, we had many French speaking communities including Manchester, Berlin and Laconia.
The U.S. Department of Commerce stated that in 2017 N.H. exported $576M in goods to Canada. They are our largest trading partner. We also benefit from the many products delivered daily to our businesses, by their travel across the border for personal purchases and participation is many cross border activities..
Lets show are appreciation and affection for our neighbors to the North by flying the Canadian flag on Canada Day!
Fran Taylor
Holderness
