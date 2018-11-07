To The Daily Sun,
I would like to encourage that every church, synagogue, private and public building that have bells that still work to ring them this Sunday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., 21 times. This is to recognize the centennial of the armistice that ended hostilities in the First World War, The War to End All Wars.
This effort is being led by the World War One Commission, The National Cathedral, The American Legion, and The Veterans of Foreign Wars to name a few.
The First World War took place between July 1914 and November 1918, being one of the deadliest conflicts in world history. The United States officially entered the conflict on April 6, 1917, with some 4.7 million that served, 2 million overseas, and resulted in 116,516 dead. Let us here now not forget the Honor and Sacrifice of our fellow Americans and Allies.
For more information, please visit World War One Commission Website at ww1cc.org/bells or myself at the American Legion Post 1.
Raymond C Peavey Jr., Veteran
Laconia
