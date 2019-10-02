To The Daily Sun,
What's next for the town of Bristol? Taxpayers have supported every spending measure that has been placed before it.
Everyone gets something; well almost everyone. The one group that has been neglected is the ever growing number of senior taxpayers who are aging in place and faithfully sending in their tax payments every six months. Some of these seniors will do without rather than not pay their taxes.
How about doing something for them? How about a Senior Center, not a church basement or a makeshift kitchen providing a meal for seniors (though these services are essential and truly appreciated), but a real Senior Center. This is where agencies can reach a population that is in need of assistance; a meeting place where programming can enrich lives, educate, provide warmth and companionship under one roof. This is a needed project whose time has come. How about it Bristol?
Paul Simard
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.