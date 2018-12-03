To The Daily Sun,
Understand what's at stake. I've been scrolling through social media and watching the news. It's really amazing to see all of the people (many of them my friends) with stories of and pictures with the late President Bush. It really brings home how tied in New Hampshire is to national politics. It's not just because the Bush's had a summer home in Kennebunk. John McCain didn't have a summer home here and yet he became a fixture and a friend. Old photos of Bill Clinton in Henniker (for some reason I remember that one well), the ability for our colleges to host these candidates, Grace Lesperance with every presidential candidate to ever come through N.H. in her lifetime, these things all bring a smile to my face and remind me just how fortunate we are.
Bill Gardner has kept that possibly in the face of mounting pressure from others who want to take away our first in the nation primary and call it their own. We have something very special and very historic here. We've always had a non-partisan effort to keep it and that's how we've managed to do just that. Allowing Bill Gardner to be ousted by a clearly partisan person who cares more about a party agenda than what's really important to New Hampshire will ensure that our first in the nation primary will be a thing of the past, and that in reality, we've probably already seen the last one. Please call your reps and ask that they keep Bill Gardner as Secretary of State.
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
