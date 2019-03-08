To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to urge Moultonborough voters to support Article #19 at Town Meeting, to sell the former Taylor house to the Cotrupis, the local couple who want to totally rehabilitate it for a new retail use.
I participated in the planning Charrette last summer that discussed revitalization of the historic village center, and the ways to preserve Moultonborough’s desirable small-town image and feel. It’s terrific that members of our community, with children in the school, want to invest in the village, and bring a new business to town. Even better, as their detailed proposal makes clear, they have 20+ years of experience restoring similar historic properties, and a successful business model.
This private reinvestment and redevelopment in the village center is exactly what was recommended by the community charrette: to subdivide the house with minimal land out of the larger 5+ acre lot, selling it to a private investor who would repurpose the building for a business, and return it to town tax rolls. Sale of the 1.5 acres needed for the house and business (water, septic, parking) is not in conflict with community goals to retain the green space at the village center.
The Cotrupis would bring the Taylor house back to life, and support community activities on the town’s green space next door, with shared parking and restored barns available as covered space for events. The charrette team recommended and endorsed private/public partnerships in the village area, and this is a great start — this sort of collaboration is good community planning. Let’s all welcome a new retail business and the redevelopment of a landmark historic building in the village.
The Taylor house is a valuable asset to the village, a character-defining and iconic building that is critical to our town’s identity, heritage and the look of Main Street. The Cotrupis have the available resources and plan to completely rehab the house. Having toured the house in 2017 when it was open to the public, I am appalled that anyone (especially any selectmen) would think it should be demolished. Loss of a significant building like this in the village center would be a permanent scar.
Tom Wardrop
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.