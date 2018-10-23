To The Daily Sun,
Over the last several years the Town of Bristol has seen some dramatic changes, from the addition to the historic Minot-Sleeper Library, renovation of the historic Town Hall, beautification of the downtown core, new shops and businesses, and the walking and bicycling paths currently being expanded, ours is a town that has worked hard to improve the look and quality of life.
Now we have an opportunity to take advantage of the availability of a building that is perfectly situated to become the town offices. Easily accessible with adequate parking, the building is in good shape. Many have toured the building and the feedback has been largely positive.
The price is competitive and the building can be renovated to suit the needs of the town.
However, the building wasn’t designed to be town offices; there is no meeting space and the rooms are designed for medical purposes, not for the business of running a small town. Now, we have the opportunity to create a space that works for our town employees and that functions well for the citizens and the various elected officials who meet and conduct their business in the town offices.
Over the years, many of us have visited the town offices regularly to pay a water bill, register cars, discuss various questions with the town administrator, town clerk and assessor. We’ve attended Selectboard meetings, and occasionally tried to watch them on TV, where the recordings are sometimes difficult to understand. We have visited the “dungeon” that is the police station and observed the shabby conditions in the building in general. Privacy is not possible, there is no place to wait without being in the way and if I were an employee, I would struggle to deal with the lack of space for storage and the lack of appropriate facilities to take a break or have lunch.
We cannot run our town without considering the ability of our talented and committed employees and our dedicated and generous elected officials to do their jobs. The building we are considering can make their experiences and ours more efficient, effective and pleasant. The cost of the proposed renovations is considerable, but the current building is in need of significant repair and is totally inadequate for its current occupants.
We believe that buying and renovating the medical building makes it possible to attract and retain qualified employees, create a pleasant meeting space for employees, elected officials and citizens and allow for storage of essential files. It seems to us the smart thing to do is take advantage of the opportunity, buy the building, do the renovations necessary now rather than wait, or do it piece-meal. It will not get less expensive.
Finally, it appears possible from what the architectural company has designed that in addition to creating a meeting space that would allow the public to comfortably attend board and committee meetings and hearings, voting could take place in the meeting space. This has been a significant issue for some of our more elderly citizens, since they find access to the historic town hall difficult and some have had to resort to absentee ballots because of the limited on- site parking and the fact that they cannot navigate the hill.
So many much-needed things can be addressed with the purchase and renovation of this building. It would be a shame to let short-sighted thinking keep us from adding this building to our efforts to make Bristol the modern, welcoming town it is in so many other ways. We hope you will vote to purchase and renovate the Laconia Hospital medical building at the special Town Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Historic (Old) Town Hall.
Janet Cavanagh
Rosemary D’Arcy
Nancy Dowey
Barbara Greenwood
Bristol
