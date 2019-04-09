To The Daily Sun,
Discussions have taken place regarding the United States Constitution. No doubt, the questions raised merit considerable thought. “In order to preserve a more perfect union”, the pros and cons presented are part of this discussion. However, it is the contention of this writer, as it stands today — despite efforts of Trump, white supremacists, and others to subservient — it’s the greatest document composed in the history of humankind. There are some who even want to reconsider and rewriting the document. My simple response, is °don’t”.
This document provides essential protections for basic human rights and quality of life. It is designed to protect the overall health, safety, and general welfare of the citizens it embraces. These principles help set up the legislation written to further extend these protections.
Some amendments might need updating relative to the current level of electronic technology, but again, protections are needed to protect us from this. The Constitution does provide the means to ensure our privacy is maintained from the overreaching of these electronic spies. Including hackers.
General Welfare covers many of today’s issues. Health, unifying of workers for most common protections, voting rights, protection of minorities, women, sexual identity, and so on. The critical points are that which either protects the general society at large, or compromises the same. For example, two men or women living together peacefully do not compromise the wellbeing of the general society, any more than a man and woman do. Muslims, Hebrews, Christian faiths are another example. Those who focus on nature are another group. The First Amendment protects everyone in the former, and at the same time, protects all from these religions.
Sadly, White Supremacy does not respect this Amendment. However, so long as they do not compromise these religions, their rights are protected. Step out of line, with violence or compromising public safety, then such individuals much be provided the justice mandated by law.
There are some who want to remove the Second Amendment. Again, we must focus on the concept of preserving the safety for all. Stringent background checks actually enhance this Amendment. It provides safety for the community as well as the gun owners. A terrorist can kill gun owners, as also those considered a danger to themselves and the community. Many terrorist attacks in the U.S. are done by white Americans, and importantly, White Supremacist groups. In addition, this Amendment helps protect all of us from the government, should it be deemed necessary.
Voting rights are well-defined and protected. It must be preserved. This is a non-negotiable topic. Age, yes, this could be restricted. Beyond that, none. The foundation of our existence is based on the right to vote, or in some individual circumstances not to vote. Voting is a responsibility, but voting cannot be forced.
There are some who vary significantly to either the right or left. Amazon (am not a fan of Amazon by the way) is an example of this extreme ideology. This company offered jobs with starting pay at $15.00/hr, is a green company, and a good economic anchor. There was an investment provided that, in the long run, would yield a good return in terms of jobs, and other benefits. AOC does not get my vote.
America is already a great country. It has been since its inception. Let’s keep it that way.
Robert T Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.