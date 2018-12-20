To The Daily Sun,
I was employed at NHHS from 1989-1998 as a kennel technician/groomer. I worked my way through veterinary technician, volunteer coordinator, canine behavior consultant, shelter manager and many other positions, as well as a trained euthanasia technician. Our staff made little over minimum wage, no medical benefits and had an absolute dedication to the animals in our care. Any apathy or inconsistent compassionate care was not tolerated. It was first and foremost to educating the community public regarding animal welfare. We employed a cruelty investigator who worked closely with the N.H. state veterinarian and also performed regular school programs throughout the community.
Initially, Fritz Sabbow was our executive director. We had a full board of directors which consisted of prominent community members. They knew what their roles consisted of. Fritz and I belonged to the New Hampshire Federation of Humane Societies. Not once did he assume his position was anything more than his job entailed. He raised funds for the shelter. Fritz was one of the best. He never insinuated himself in daily operations. Fritz had confidence in our performances, as did his successor, Mark Ackerman. We consulted them if there were issues when needed insight. They both ensured our continued educations with workshops, seminars, and conferences. What we lacked in wages, we were compensated with education and support. We were not afforded to have a veterinarian on staff, and we transported many animals for care to veterinarians located within the Lakes Region. We took their recommendations with high regard. As a result, we performed euthanasia based upon expert medical experience.
Reading the entries to The Laconia Sun letters section is dismaying. I understand the public concern somewhat. However, not being privy to daily occurrences, I dwell on my past experiences. We were a staff very fortunate to have the emotional and physical support we had. It is a tremendously demanding occupation. After Mr. Ackerman, the last executive director we had crossed the lines of his professional role. He wanted the board’s wishes, as he claimed, to be “quantity, not quality” adoptions (from my own personal journal). Numbers of adoptions were a priority. Potential dog aggression was not a deterrent for him. He determined that a cat which suffered from serious illnesses be a holiday plea to help replenish the Willow Fund, something that was instituted during my tenure. Despite several veterinarians’ prognoses, this cat suffered and needlessly failed. I, along with many of my other staff, were terminated as a result of our resistance to his many directives. He also terminated the cruelty investigator/educational position. It has not been reinstated. Communities are advised to contact their already overburdened law enforcement agencies in events of suspected cruelty complaints.
NHHS was named in a lawsuit after adopting out a beautiful setter cross who was evaluated for an adult only home, based on being slightly fearful with no aggression. Thankfully, an evaluation hardcopy had been retained by us when a lawyer came for a statement after she’d bitten a child who moved with her family into the adopters’ home.
Who pays for the legal fees? Who insures your home after such an occurrence? Isn’t it prudent when considering "Sicario’s" position not to cower to emotional public uproar but consider all the possibilities? Other agencies or organizations will also take on the legal responsibility of possible failure with a serious behavioral problem. Will this subject this dog to prolonged inevitability and unnecessary confinement during supposed rehabilitation?
So, how do we prevent this type of dysfunction to continue? There is no real right or wrong way to deal with electing board members to a non-profit organization. Therein lies the conundrum. Let’s have a community discussion to solving the problem. Apathy or bleeding hearts need not apply.
Cynthia Welch
Belmont
