To The Daily Sun,
Tom Tardif's letter on July 25 about the Colonial Theatre restoration project contained a number of inaccurate statements that need to be corrected:
1. The Belknap Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), owner of the theatre property, is not a tax exempt organization. The previous owner was paying about $19,000 a year in property taxes and BEDC is doing the same.
2. The City of Laconia isn't ever, as far as I can see, going to take ownership of the entire Colonial "block," which consists of three buildings. The city will rent (for seven years) and then own the auditorium and related dressing rooms (off Canal Street) and the lobby entrance on Main Street but that is it. The four storefronts at street level and the second and third floors of the Main Street building (most recently apartments) will not be owned or operated by the city. Period. The city anticipates a "management company" will operate the theatre itself.
3. The city currently has $1.4 million of its reserve funds out on loan to BEDC for this project. BEDC is paying about $4,000 in interest per month for the use of these funds, a far greater return than the money was earning in CDs. Plans call for the city to loan another $2.8 million to BEDC to complete the project and interest will be earned on that money as well. Seven years down the road that total of $4.2 million will be converted into outright ownership of the theatre and related amenities, not the storefronts or the apartments.
4. The 2011 effort to purchase the Colonial from its previous owner has nothing whatever to do with the current project, which began in 2015. In 2011, an unnamed donor did put up $15,000 of private money to secure an exclusive option to buy the property. That money was forfeited to the previous owner when the purchase option was not exercised by the deadline set.
5. The city anticipates the renovated auditorium will be available for rental to a variety of organizations, regardless of where they are from. Free use of the theatre will be available to our public library, the Laconia school system, etc.
Mr. Tardif is correct in saying the residents and taxpayers are entitled to have "a total accounting of all financial matters pertaining to the (theatre project)." If he had asked, I would have been happy to answer his questions.
Edward J. Engler
Mayor of Laconia
