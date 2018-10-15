To The Daily Sun,
Dear Mr. Ewing:
I am writing in response to your letter published in the Laconia Sun on Oct. 11. By omitting a few pertinent pieces of information and lacking proof regarding some statements I feel that you have only added fuel to the fire of partisan politics.
You pointed your finger at Democrats Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy for using their positions of power to take advantage of women, but you failed to mention the recent histories of Donald Trump and that of Roy Moore.
You blamed the Democrats for leaking Dr. Ford's name and for paying protestors to demonstrate, but where is your proof? A Republican on the Judiciary Committee or one of Dr. Ford's friends could have leaked her name. As for the protestors, I believe that most of them felt so strongly that America deserved a better candidate for the Supreme Court that they had to stand up and be heard and they did not need to be paid to do it.
You were angry at the way the Democrats “attacked” Kavanuagh, but you should have also mentioned his venomous counter attacks and the tirades of the Republicans who seemed to have their minds made up before Dr. Ford stated her claims. The hearing was supposed to be fair and open, but it seemed far from it.
It's wonderful that you are trying to get folks to the polls this November, but I feel your call to action missed the mark. I'm not sure what it means to be Democrat or Republican anymore, but rather than single-out caring for women as a reason to get out and vote, broaden the scope to caring for all people, your community and your country. Vote for who you feel will be the best candidate to work for you.
Barbara Swanson
Gilmanton
