To The Daily Sun,
Thursday, June 14will be the “30th” anniversary Of the Pow/MIA Vigil and “25th” anniversary Of the Freedom Ride!
This issue and gathering of the so many biker and veteran groups has galvanized the people of the region and state and made Meredith the HUB of accurate Pow/MIA Information over the past many years.
The Northeast Pow/MIA Network is one entity with one president, Don Amorosi from N.Y. He has worked for years with the many other organizations, gathering facts concerning this issue. Many of those organizations have gone by the way side because of time. As has been said for years, ”this issue would be handled by time,” meaning, in time all would be forgotten. Here in N.H.,Vermont , the entire Northeast and around the country, groups still believe in Faith, Trust, Truth, Responsibility and Accountability.
No "thank yous" are necessary but the network wants all to know how much it cares and appreciates! We’re all in this together and THIS year, let’s bring out all: Rolling Thunder, Nam Knights, Combat Vets, MarinCorps League, Patriot Guard, American Legion Riders, Purple Heart Riders, riders Of ALL groups or just believers and come alone and join all who just care! Let’s together make this the largest ever. The cost is your time and caring!
How many can Hesky Park in Meredith hold? Lefts find out on a Thursday evening to listen to a woman who at the age of 5-years-old lost her dad in a shoot-down in Vietnam. He was brought home last year and buried. How much our effort together has met to her and the many other families we have never met.
It belongs to you. Your responsibility. Pass the word and bring them all TOGETHER!
Bob Jones
Vietnam Veteran
Meredith
