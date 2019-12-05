To The Daily Sun,
This holiday season is one of the more challenging in recent years. We have a divided nation, a sore that does not seem to be able to heal. To paraphrase Tom Lehrer from “The Year that Was”, “all the bigots hate the other bigots, and the other bigots hate the bigots”! Yet during “National Brotherhood” (and Sisterhood) week, we are around eating apple pie over coffee in “peace and harmony!”
This special holiday season should be a way to bring each other together regardless of our faiths and religious dogma. Nearly all religions teach us to love one another. These random acts of kindness as we provide a joy seldom seen by those challenged or deprived. This giving of love and hope seems to be shared by many, a united effort by the opposing forces dividing us today. It’s beautiful to see that moment they get together in making a difference to others.
Why not bond together on what defines our country’s visions of our founding fathers? We do know freedom’s price is not free. Many of those in the military are a testament to this freedom we all enjoy. These soldiers take a sacred oath to protect and defend our Constitution, our freedoms, and all amendments, including the First and Second Amendments.
While we may differ on our political beliefs, we must defend these rights. Dissent is patriotic, a gift, and a duty. The ability to listen is essential to making this work. Everyone has some points that merit further discussion and acceptance. Everyone has some experiences that validate their feelings.
Let’s all put these discords aside and comprehend what our Constitution and Declaration of Independence are about, please. This can be the bond and cement that heals. It will be a holiday that richly encompasses all.
“Random acts of kindness” has special meaning to me. For these acts have helped me to survive this multiple myeloma within my body, heart, and soul. These gifts of many provide this precious gift of life. Having this cancer has opened my eyes and provided new perspectives on life. To those who shared their hearts, thank you. You all came together even as we differed on politics and religions.
Let’s do this for our country and humankind in peace.
Bob Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.