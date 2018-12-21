To The Daily Sun,
Yesterday I read on Facebook the following: The NFL will not allow a Super Bowl commercial made by veterans that ask people to stand for the flag. Boycott the Super Bowl
So by their logic, it is alright to protest against the flag, but is not right to protest for it.
I will not be watching this year, my team will be wearing CAMOUFLAGE.
At 76, I have in the past and now in the future believed it is time to speak out, and more than that we should organize a national protest all over the country on Super Bowl Sunday. The protest should consist of everyone holding our American flag, have our national anthem sung at all places that participate in the protest.
At same time they do their half-time show, We should do our own, honoring our flag with more patriotic songs. I don't know if we would get any press coverage; I am sure it would be more important for them to be covering all those anti-American things they think are important. For example, protesting our government for trying to keep illegal immigrants from entering our country; getting rid of our boarder patrol.
Who knows, they might still be protesting because their shoe-in presidential candidate, Hillary, didn't win. I don't even know if anything ever happened to them for overturning cars and setting them a fire and looting. If we had ever done that when Obama was president, we would all still be in jail.
I would love all of you that have read this to tell your friends, veterans, our politicians (I am not sure of them care). I am hoping we can start our own page and would love to see it go national.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
