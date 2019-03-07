To The Daily Sun,
As we approach Moultonborough Town Meeting on March 16, now seems the appropriate time to mention the topic of “Motion to Reconsider.“ We believe that the intended reason for its use is to correct an impropriety that might have occurred during the voting process. It is not intended as a means to change the vote merely because one side doesn’t like the results.
We are hoping that the motion to reconsider will not be used at this next Town Meeting by either side, that all will permit the results of the voting to stand. Arbitrarily utilizing this adolescent stunt, as was attempted three years ago by Mssrs. Shipp and Punturieri, resulted in an uproar from the audience. Abusing the motion to reconsider is the ultimate in dirty politics. Let’s all be adults at Town Meeting and allow the results to stand.
Judy & Alan Ballard
Moultonborough
