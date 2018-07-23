To The Daily Sun,
Is socialism is that what we in the United States of America want? That is why the revolution was fought, to rid us of a monarchy and socialistic ways.
If you're a business owner — small, medium or large — this should concern all and your employees, too.What socialism does it takes from the hard worker, the company who is flourishing and gives to those who aren't working. I'm not talking about those who are actually not able to work but those who could but don't because your going to get your share anyway under socialism — welfare on steroids.
I believe the current New Hampshire senators and representatives and those running for office in 2018 should come out where they stand on socialism. New Hampshire should have a conversation about socialism. LIVE FREE OR DIE!
Gary Manson
Campton
