To The Daily Sun,
Want to know Franklin's real secret?
I have had the opportunity to author a few letters about Franklin's well known reputation recently. What i left out of most of those correspondence was why I chose to live here, and continue to choose Franklin to raise my children.
Take a look beyond the cloud of disrepute that hangs over us. And you will see what keeps me here — aside from the beauty of this old milltown. This city is filled with the most passionate and tight-knit community that I have ever encountered.
Despite opinions of Franklin, these folks strive everyday to not only make it a better week than the last for their neighbors, but for the whole city.
The time and effort spent to improve our city step-by-step, can sometimes go unnoticed. That would discourage most folks, but not in this city! These folks wake up everyday, ready to do there best for each other and the city.
No other time of the year exemplifies that more than the holidays here! The outpouring of support for the less fortunate this past Thanksgiving, was a uplifting sight to behold. From neighbors helping neighbors with the snow. Too the overabundance of turkey. This was truly a week where Franklin's heart was on display.
So now that you know the real secret of Franklin. (The outstanding compassion of its residents!)
Don't let the news reports of a downtrodden, hopeless city mislead you into missing the magic. Bring the family. Shop our downtown. And see the real hospitality for yourself!
Daniel L. Allen
Franklin
Daniel L Allen
