To The Daily Sun,
I am glad I waited a bit before sending in this letter because I see more nonsense and lies about climate change being a crisis. A recent event in Plymouth, which involved all ages of people, including children, promoted the idea that climate change is an emergency and if nothing is done now our world will be destroyed.
I came across this the other day when reading the scriptures: Revelations 20:2: “And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years.” Revelations 20:7 “And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison.”
These events have not happened but are future events. This means our planet still has at least 1,000 years. People need to stop deceiving, frightening and exploiting our kids. Let our kids be kids during their few short years they have growing up.
Why do we have climate change in the first place could be for many reasons. There are over 7-billion people living currently, is this a reason? How many fuel-powered engines are running to support these seven billion, is that another reason? You could go on and on, but the fact is we have at least 1,000 years before our planet is destroyed.
Many may not read the scriptures, but science and history has proven them to be correct many times over. I would suggest all of us read more of the Bible and see the truth God shows us instead of listening to what man is slinging us. We need to protect our kids even more from these deceptive practices. Let the kids be kids.
John Sellers
Bristol
