To The Daily Sun,
Interesting as we read the letters from Individuals that live outside the city of Laconia, trying to tell Laconia residents who to vote for mayor of “Our City”! Humm, Governor Sununu also? Someone from Belmont, New Hampton?
Yes, you are entitled to your opinions, but you do not live in our city; please let the citizens that live and pay taxes in Laconia decide who their next mayor will be. Thank you!
Don Vachon
Laconia
