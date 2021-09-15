To The Daily Sun,
Democrats from New Hampshire to California had an excellent week. Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who believes civility and compromise can save the Republic, is seeking reelection. Given that he captured about 75 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary, his message seems to resonant with the electorate.
In November, he will face Dawn Johnson, who is a reflection of the radicalized GOP. She is best known for publicly linking to an anti-Semitic cartoon and for a screaming tirade at the Laconia School Board on which she served.
Her actions and beliefs, extending to anti-COVID mask and vaccination mandates, are exactly the reason that on Monday state Rep. William Marsh switched parties. Moving from Republican to Democrat, he wrote, “I have come to realize a majority of Republicans, both locally and in the NH House, hold values which no longer reflect traditional Republican values.” Then Marsh, who is also a physician, added: “I cannot stand idly by while extremists reject the reasonable precautions of vaccinations and masks...”
The Monday recount of the special state house election in Bedford also suggests that other traditional Republicans agree with Marsh. The recount confirmed Democrat Catherine Rombeau flipped a seat in this longtime Republican stronghold.
Republicans who seem hellbent on erasing Democrats who were duly elected, petitioned for a recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. On Tuesday, voters spoke; they retained Newsom by almost a two to one margin. A Trump backed sycophant who wanted to be governor if Newsom had been recalled, claimed, along with the Big Liar himself, that the election was rigged even before it was held.
This week’s message: Americans are tired of the radical right, their false claims and their assault on traditional Republican, Democrat and American values. The best way to sideline the radical right for good is to keep the momentum going towards civility and compromise which will indeed save the Republic.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.