Carroll County’s Mountain View Community public nursing home is in deep financial trouble. In December, administrator Dee Brown said the nursing home employed about half the nurses it should have. Referring to all employees, she told The Laconia Daily Sun, "A lot of staff are able to find higher-paying jobs even in fast food or as store clerks, and can make more money there than … caring for the elderly.”
Right now, Mountain View needs to fill 20-25 registered nurse positions.
The New Yorker magazine investigating nursing homes in general reported: "At homes with fewer direct-care nurses; residents are bathed less; fall more; suffer more dehydration, malnutrition, and weight loss; develop more infections; make more emergency-room visits and are hospitalized more often."
That’s not what we want for our most vulnerable neighbors.
The three-member, elected county commissioners oversee Mountain View’s long-term prospects. Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) will resign effective May 15, leaving an opening that the county’s 15-member legislative delegation must fill.
Dr. William Marsh has offered to be the new commissioner.
As a former state House representative, he served on the county’s legislative delegation so he understands how that works. He was a doctor for scores of Carroll County residents and while a member of the Huggins Hospital board of trustees he chaired the finance committee as policies were enacted to reverse operational losses. He would be the only commissioner who understands big picture, medical facility related finances.
Dr. Marsh must be appointed before Mountain View reaches a point of no financial return, and we lose this integral part of our county’s health care continuum. If you agree, please join more than 400 Carroll County residents who have recommended his appointment by signing a petition at https://chng.it/NY8j6KWFGs.
