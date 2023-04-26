To The Daily Sun,

Carroll County’s Mountain View Community public nursing home is in deep financial trouble. In December, administrator Dee Brown said the nursing home employed about half the nurses it should have. Referring to all employees, she told The Laconia Daily Sun, "A lot of staff are able to find higher-paying jobs even in fast food or as store clerks, and can make more money there than … caring for the elderly.”

