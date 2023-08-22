When schools open, elementary school children will be required to learn cursive writing, thanks to Gov. Chris Sununu, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and 199 legislators. It’s another example of politicians knowing more than educators.
After all, the first question employers ask is: “Can you write in cursive?” How many graduates have had their career potential destroyed because they didn’t properly dot their I's or cross their T's?
However, government oversight has not gone far enough. I am old enough to remember when school desks still had ink wells. Unfortunately, cheap ballpoint pens came into popular use, which marked the end of civilization as we knew it. Everyone’s handwriting went to hell. Plus they started teaching typing, making everyone a Philistine. Those elitist, incompetent educators. Why didn’t government intervention start then?
Fortunately, during this parental rights era, millions of parents have demanded more cursive writing, no more ballpoint pens. Bring back the ink wells. Make fountain pens mandatory, especially given New Hampshire’s movement to force the public to underwrite private Christian schools. Let's require every Christian school student to copy the entire Bible in cursive writing. What a prize to show future employees, and it is a guaranteed entry to all the colleges that state governments are turning into bastions of Christian ideology.
Traditional public school children, too, will have ink wells, but alas they must buy their own fountain pens, or, if too poor, find a turkey feather or two as quills to do their secular, blasphemous everyday school work.
Thank you, enlightened government officials for helping students find great jobs, making new innovations possible only via cursive writing and, most importantly, allowing private school students to write their way into the gates of heaven by taxing the rest of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.