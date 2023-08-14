New Hampshire GOP State House majority leader Jason Osborne has been a frequent guest on the "School Sucks Project" podcast, advocating ending all education public and private.
He is a graduate of the Michigan-based Hillsdale College and mimics its President Larry Arnn, who told the governor of Tennessee “education destroys generations of people.” He added, “We are going to try to demonstrate that you don't have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
The North Star Academy, which is coming to Ossipee with our taxpayer dollars footing the bill, is using a curriculum developed by Arnn’s and Osborne’s Hillsdale College.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) apparently agrees with the Arnn and Osborne philosophy that education ruins lives. He helped engineer the $1 giveaway of the former Carroll County Courthouse to house the North Star Academy and helped earmark $1 million in taxpayer money to renovate the courthouse. All so non-experts can engage your 5-year-old in a Socratic dialogue, which Arnn and friends espouse in public while deriding education in private.
They say anyone off the street can teach your children. If they are wrong, your children will fall behind their peers and never recover. Just look at the $6 million Prenda model that Cordelli promoted. Learning pods, with paid guides with zero teaching experience. It was such a bad idea that very few parents enrolled their kids. Millions of taxpayer dollars were squandered.
Parents want experienced teachers. That’s why 86% of New Hampshire parents send their kids to public schools and are pleased they do. Let’s continue to speak out in favor of public schools and their teachers and end the extremist, taxpayer-footed Hillsdale, Arnn, Osborne, Cordelli no-teachers-need philosophy.
