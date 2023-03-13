The New Hampshire Republican leadership should demand that Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, R-Wentworth, give up his Statehouse seat. He was recently arrested by the state police and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault.
After a recent snowstorm, WMUR reported “a plow driver recorded Greeson shouting and swearing at him in a loud tirade about how he was clearing snow.” That description does not do justice to Greeson’s epic temper tantrum.
He has not had his day in court, but anyone who watched the WMUR video of his snow rage has to agree he is guilty of behavior unbefitting a NH legislator.
Plus, how does he square his arrest with his Facebook campaign promise: “If you want criminals to be prosecuted and not set free to commit more crimes, vote for me.” (He has been set free — for now.)
He is also a member of the NH House Judiciary Committee. Does the Judiciary Committee want to keep a member whose mugshot and snow rage arrest story and video have been carried coast to coast in news media from New York City to Seattle?
New Hampshire residents deserve better. They need level-headed representation, not some hothead who can’t control his own emotions and verbally attacks a public servant who works day and night keeping our roads plowed.
Paul Manson, the affronted snowplow driver, said it best: Greeson “should be held accountable for his actions, just like we are, as normal, everyday citizens."
Let’s demand that the NH GOP leadership hold Greeson accountable for his arrest-provoking temper tantrum and give him the boot. It is the right thing to do.
