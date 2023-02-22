After former state Rep. Mike Sylvia called for New Hampshire to secede from these United States of America, the good people of Belknap County, tired of his various extreme positions, formed the bipartisan Citizens for Belknap and helped kick Sylvia out of government.
The vast majority of Americans love the United States of America and know United We Stand, Divided We Fall.
Recently, secession again raised its ugly head, this time the proponent is U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). She tweeted: “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”
I suppose she wants to join the red side, but, alas, in the last two statewide elections her own state of Georgia voted blue twice to elect Democrat Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate. Also in the 2020 elections, the voters sent Democrat Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate, and, oh yeah, President Joe Biden won the state that same year.
They won in part because moderate Republicans could not stomach the radical right extremists the GOP kept running for office. We also saw that play out last November here in New Hampshire in our U.S. House and U.S. Senate races. Democrats Annie Kuster, Chris Pappas and Maggie Hassan won while running against extremists aligned with the Greene wing of the GOP.
Maybe the good people of Belknap County could reach out to the folks in Georgia to help them form a plan to oust Greene as they did Sylvia before people like her ruin the GOP in their radical right, extremist efforts to destroy these United States of America.
