To The Daily Sun,
As the omicron COVID variant spreads rapidly throughout the nation, New Hampshire is at a distinct disadvantage. Here’s why: Back in October the state’s Executive Council’s Republican majority voted down $27 million in federal money earmarked for outreach to get vaccines into more people’s arms.
The GOP members were being pressured by a screaming anti-vaccine mob. The lone vote in favor of the $27 million was cast by Democratic Councilor Cinde Warmington, who said, according to the NH Bulletin, “A vote against this funding is guided by politics and not by the public health of the people of our state.” Gov. Chris Sununu called it a reckless disregard of lives.
Nearly 30 days later, the Republican Executive Council majority changed their minds and voted to accept the money. Now we are suffering the consequences of that delay. We can’t get that time back. Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are the best protection against omicron. There still will be breakthrough infections even with booster protection, but indications are that the booster will cut their severity. For many it will be a life saver.
Unfortunately, the state won’t be getting its much needed second “Booster Blitz” until early January. Given that it takes about two weeks after getting the booster for maximum protection, we are talking the end of January for any semblance of large scale protections. Omicron by then likely will be trampling across the entire state. FEMA and other federal agencies already have been called to help our overstressed health care workers and systems, now it is about to get worse in part because of the GOP Executive Council’s reckless disregard for lives. The cost in lost lives and money will be great.
It’s important that we name the four GOP executive council members so they can be held accountable for their reckless actions. They are Republicans Joseph D. Kenney of Wakefield, Janet Stevens of Rye, Ted Gatsas of Manchester and Dave Wheeler of Milford.
Michael Cryans of Hanover has already announced a 2022 run in District 1 against Kenney. Let’s hope others join the battle to win back sane policies as we vote out the ideologues who are costing New Hampshire lives, money and its general wellbeing.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
