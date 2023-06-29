In April, NH State Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) told The Conway Daily Sun that Carroll County school “enrollment has been declining for years and projections are it’s going to continue to decline.”
Given that he is vice chair of the House Education Committee, he should be fighting to increase enrollment. After all, in the 2023 NH Department of Education Bright Futures survey, 80% of Carroll County public school families gave our public schools favorable ratings.
Unfortunately, Cordelli has been busy wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on really bad ideas to strip money and kids away from those schools.
He was a big proponent of giving nearly $6 million in taxpayer money to Prenda, a for-profit Arizona company that uses non-credentialed instructors to provide small groups of kids its idea of an education.
Cordelli accompanied a Prenda marketer across Carroll County to sell the idea. If the paid marketer hadn’t been wearing a Prenda T-shirt, it would have been impossible to know which of the two was employed by Prenda. Cordelli was giving the hard sell.
Because of minuscule parent interest, the state cut the contract to $3.4 million. It ends in 2024.
Now Cordelli is back at it again. He has been instrumental in selling the former Carroll County Courthouse building for just $1 to North Star Academy and fought for spending more than $1 million of our tax dollars on this new charter school in Ossipee.
If he agrees enrollment is dropping, why burden taxpayers with yet another school?
It’s time for a coalition of Republican, independent and Democratic taxpayers to stop Cordelli from wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on his poorly thought-out ideas for educating our children.
