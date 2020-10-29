To The Daily Sun,
Biden won’t drive big oil out of business, market forces will
In the final presidential candidate debate, Trump accused Biden of trying to kill off big oil. Actually, Biden won’t, but market forces will. Clean, renewable energy is the future and investors and the big fossil companies see it coming. Apparently, only Donald Trump does not. In fact, the subsidies – our tax dollars – which Biden referenced, will be the only thing to prop them up. It is an awful use of our money. It would have been like subsidizing Kodak film, when digital cameras were ascending.
In the unstoppable growth and sales of electric vehicles, solar, wind and other renewable based industries we are watching a process that economist Clayton Christensen called disruptive innovation. They start out small with lots of glitches and are up against behemoths, whose size and reach is daunting. However, these legacy industries ability to change quickly are limited by their own past success and massive capital investment. In the case of fossil fuels that includes enormous refineries, shipping, drilling, trucking, mining, fracking etc.
Each year, disruptive innovations, like the renewable based products, improve until they reach a point where they are cheaper, faster, smaller and more convenient to use than outdated behemoths’ products. The evidence is everywhere that it is happening now.
This from CBS News:
"It's a milestone for renewable energy in the U.S.: A solar and wind power provider topped ExxonMobil as America's most valuable energy company.
"NextEra Energy, based in Juno Beach, Florida, eclipsed Exxon … when its value hit $143.8 billion, edging out the fossil-fuel giant. ... NextEra was worth $900 million more that Exxon and about $2 billion more than Chevron, America's No. 2 oil and gas producer…"
Robert Rapier at Forbes writes:
"If you had invested in Florida-based utility NextEra Energy a decade ago, your total return … including dividends, would have been 600%. That is a phenomenal return for an energy company.
"In contrast, if you had invested in ExxonMobil a decade ago, you have seen the share value decline by half. Add in the dividends, and the total 10-year return of ExxonMobil is -25%."
Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) company, this summer, according to Forbes, became the most valuable car company in the world. The article adds: Tesla is also now worth more than many of its rivals combined, such as Fiat Chrysler ($20 billion), Ford ($24 billion), Ferrari ($32 billion), General Motors ($36 billion), BMW ($41 billion), Honda ($46 billion) and Volkswagen ($74 billion).
Deloitte, an international consulting company, predicts that by 2024, four years from now, sales of internal combustion engine vehicles will begin a permanent decline as EVs sales growth expands.
Given that news, the trends, and the power of disruptive technology, who would want to back big oil? Trump I guess – but not Biden, who understands where the smart money is and where future jobs and cleaner and cheaper choices for the future reside.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
