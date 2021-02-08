To The Daily Sun,
State Rep. Glen Aldrich (R-Gilford), representing Belknap District 2, is among five legislators sponsoring House Bill 373 that states: "This bill prohibits the department of environmental services from participating in discussions of any state, regional, or national low carbon fuel standards program."
The majority of the five Republican sponsors serve on the House Committee on Science, Technology and Energy. Their sponsorship and promotion of this bill is an affront to science, which demands inquiry and open minds. I taught for 18 years and would never prohibit my students from participating in any discussions. Yet, here are folks on a state committee doing just that, even though the NH House Rules clearly state the Science, Technology and Energy Committee has the duty “to coordinate the flow of information about technical and scientific matters to state and federal agencies and legislative committees…”
The bill presupposes that New Hampshire legislators and the public at large don’t need to hear dissenting views or learn from others. That’s ironic, because the bill itself indicates a lack of understanding of the underpinnings of science and technology. Both always have been cooperative endeavors, which through research and argument advance their missions, our economies, job growth and our general well being. Cutting off discussions offers nothing but a hardening of minds and lessens the very principles on which science, technology and our democracy are built. This bill needs to be soundly defeated either in committee or on the House floor.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
