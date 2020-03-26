To The Daily Sun,
I wonder if this story is well known:
“There was a rich man whose land produced a bountiful harvest. He asked himself, ‘What shall I do, for I do not have space to store my harvest?’ And he said, ‘This is what I shall do: I shall tear down my barns and build larger ones. There I shall store all my grain and other goods.”
The Trump tax plan has allowed the rich to accumulate their moneys and the cash flow of U.S. is weakened. And now a $2 trillion bailout is needed because when the money was needed, it is not available.
"in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” is the vision of the U.S. Constitution.
The U.S. Constitution was built on an ideal of an egalitarian society.
Time to bring equity to the economy so we don’t suffer through another depression.
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
