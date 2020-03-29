To The Daily Sun,
Are you really promoting the dog whistles of gun enthusiasts who would call action against a group of people?
To label (above a letter) in context, "Don't provide any Democrat with weapons of any sort,” is precisely how the Holocaust was allowed to occur. To raise false alarms with a (letter writer's) statement that, "we stay vigilant and keep ready to defend ourselves, our loved ones and our possessions from the very real possibility of social unrest and mass hysteria” is like yelling fire in the movie house. Is vigilantism what The Laconia Daily Sun wants to promote?
Please consider the implications of labeling and the community when people are even slightly suggesting violence is an acceptable deed.
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
