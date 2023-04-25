To The Daily Sun, 

Former New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Chair Joe Kwasnik was right in highlighting the importance of NHEC’s “broadband buildout so vital to the everyday needs of its members” in his April 19 letter to The Daily Sun, but Joe hasn’t been around NHEC in recent years and is wrong as to who has led that vital broadband effort at the co-op.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.