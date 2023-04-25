Former New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Chair Joe Kwasnik was right in highlighting the importance of NHEC’s “broadband buildout so vital to the everyday needs of its members” in his April 19 letter to The Daily Sun, but Joe hasn’t been around NHEC in recent years and is wrong as to who has led that vital broadband effort at the co-op.
The broadband effort has been led by me as the chair of NH Broadband and NHEC’s broadband committee before that. Bill Darcy, the current NH Broadband chair, and I were the ones who toiled countless hours and produced the extensive grant application that won NHEC’s broadband program $50 million against stiff competition from the cable and telephone industry.
Madeline McElaney and Harry Viens never even served on the NHEC or NH Broadband governing bodies concerning broadband. In fact, Mr. Viens voted against NHEC getting into the broadband business in 2020 before being voted off the NHEC board by members.
While Mr. Kwasnik's endorsees may be reliable votes for supporting rate increases proposed by management, they did very little for the vital broadband needs of the electric cooperative’s members. NHEC members interested in extending broadband and providing reasonable rates should instead vote to reelect Bill Darcy and Leo Dwyer.
