Let me start by saying I do not support nor celebrate Pride Month. I am an unashamed Christian and I do not celebrate that which is sinful. Pride is a sin and so is being LGBTQ. That is not me judging, it's God in his word, the often taken-out-of-context Bible. They can repent and be forgiven if they choose or face the consequences when they die. Yes, I refer to hell.
Why is it that religions only get a day to celebrate their holidays, Christians have to fight to celebrate ours exclusively, fathers and mothers and even veterans only get one day, but LGBTQ gets an entire month? How is this fair?
Sodom and Gomorrah were guilty of many sins, but homosexuality was the main reason God poured fiery sulfur on the cities, completely destroying it and all of its inhabitants. And, to this very day, it remains a desolate wasteland.
Scripture says that, in the end times, the homosexual way of life will become openly practiced and generally accepted by society as a whole (2 Timothy 3:1-5), so Pride Month is fulfilling a Bible prophecy indirectly.
Jesus Christ said in Matthew 19:4 “Have you not read that he who made them in the first place made them man and woman?" thereby answering clearly about the gender issue. There are only two, and biological fact agrees, even if it is "hate speech." If you disagree, then tell me why "there are more than two genders" shirts only come in men's and women's sizes.
Drag queens basically groom children at shows and libraries and trans people have used violence when people don't acknowledge them or use the right pronouns. Push back on this and don't continue to surrender to the LGBTQ mob. We also have rights, including our right to protest and refuse to participate. Use them.
