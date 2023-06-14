To The Daily Sun,

Let me start by saying I do not support nor celebrate Pride Month. I am an unashamed Christian and I do not celebrate that which is sinful. Pride is a sin and so is being LGBTQ. That is not me judging, it's God in his word, the often taken-out-of-context Bible. They can repent and be forgiven if they choose or face the consequences when they die. Yes, I refer to hell.

