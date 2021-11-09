To The Daily Sun,
The Oxford dictionary defines thanksgiving as "an expression of gratitude, especially to God." Thus, on Oct. 3, 1789, President George Washington, the guy on the $1 bill, wrote the Thanksgiving Proclamation over 200 years ago, which established Thanksgiving as a national holiday. In short, its purpose was to acknowledge gratefully the blessings and favors that God gives and has given us. Washington would not be pleased at how we do so very little to adhere to the purpose of Thanksgiving today.
Modern traditions that have nothing to do with the original purpose include a White House ceremony, in which the president traditionally "pardons" the national Thanksgiving turkeys so they can live on a farm. Some families break the turkey's wishbone as part of their celebration, watch the New York City Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which includes marching bands, floats, songs and performances, then there is Black Friday where people feverishly try and get mostly low quality items for a few dollars cheaper. The day before, they supposedly were grateful for what they had.
Retailers also start pushing ads for Christmas shopping, using their tricks to get you to spend more. What retailers do put out for Thanksgiving online and in stores usually is some turkey-themed items, secular fall-themed items, or, as in the case of Amazon.com, "Oh My Gourd" shirts and a game. The same Amazon.com that pulled items offensive to Muslims when they complained, which can be viewed at cnn.com under the headline "Complaints prompt Amazon to remove products that are offensive to Muslims," apparently does not care about offending Christians with items that is a deliberately disguised attempt at irreverent blasphemy towards God.
If they want to overlook Thanksgiving or promote the secular over sacred, then I suggest we remind them that they are not entitled to our money and should be grateful for our business by at least only buying that which adheres to the true purpose of Thanksgiving as George Washington intended. And when they are taxed on what is left and have to sell it for less money they might start to think twice about being disrespectful to holiday's true purpose and the 70 percent self-identifying Christians in this country who are grateful to God for what he has done for us.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
