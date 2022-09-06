In the Philippines, after receiving her first Pfizer COVID "vaccine", 7-year-old Leanne Sofia Ariba died May 28. Her parents were initially ecstatic that their child was receiving it. This is the same "vaccine" that the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others said was "safe and effective". If you disagreed and provided fact-checked evidence to dispute it, social media "fact-checked" you and suspended your account. YouTube banned your videos and went so far as to eliminate your account, although recently they said they would allow videos that said face masks don't work.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, paraphrased, "Sorry for screwing up COVID with our confusing and ineffective guidance". A little late for people like Leanne and her grieving parents. It gets worse and more infuriating. You can’t sue Pfizer or other pharmaceutical companies if you have severe COVID "vaccine" side effects. The government likely won't compensate you for damages either. Under the PREP Act, companies like Pfizer have total immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines. But that means they probably knew in advance that something could go wrong otherwise they would not need immunity.
I think Pfizer owes Leanne's parents a heartfelt and honest apology for what happened. They are responsible for the death of a 7-year-old child who will never be able to have a future because her parents trusted Pfizer and those who said the vaccine was "safe and effective". As are those who attempted to silence them, including doctors and nurses, who tried to warn the public about the possible major side effects of the "vaccine" for whatever reason. I suspect politics and money, but that's me. Where is the justice for Leanne and the rest of those harmed or killed by the "vaccine" and those who tried to warn us?
