To The Daily Sun,

In the Philippines, after receiving her first Pfizer COVID "vaccine", 7-year-old Leanne Sofia Ariba died May 28. Her parents were initially ecstatic that their child was receiving it. This is the same "vaccine" that the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others said was "safe and effective". If you disagreed and provided fact-checked evidence to dispute it, social media "fact-checked" you and suspended your account. YouTube banned your videos and went so far as to eliminate your account, although recently they said they would allow videos that said face masks don't work.

