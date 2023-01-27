Jesus was whipped 39 times because if he was whipped 40 times he would die. His hands were then "bound ... with thongs" (Acts 22:25) tightly on the other side of the pillar or boulder so that his arms were distended and his back stretched taut. He was then whipped with the Roman flagellum, which is a whip with two or three long leather strips attached to a short, wooden handle. Knotted in along the leather strips were pieces of metal and bone that dug into and then tore out flesh during the whipping.
The cross Jesus carried is believed to have been made of solid wood, so the whole cross is estimated to be over 300 pounds while the crossbar is estimated to be around 70-90 pounds. Jesus carried this cross almost a half a mile.
Once nailed to the cross, in order to breathe out and then take in fresh air, it was necessary to push the body up on the nailed feet. When the pain from the feet became unbearable, the victim would again slump down to hang by the arms. A terrible cycle of pain began: hanging by the arms, unable to breathe, pushing up on the feet to inhale quickly before again slumping down, and on and on. Those nails were 7 to 9 inches long and fashioned of heavy iron, not rounded but with square edges along the shaft of the spike.This tortured activity became more and more difficult as Jesus’ back was scraped against the upright post, as muscle cramps set in because of the inadequate respiration, and as exhaustion grew more severe. Jesus suffered in this manner for several hours before, with a final cry, he died. To pay for your sins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.