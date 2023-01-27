To The Daily Sun,

Jesus was whipped 39 times because if he was whipped 40 times he would die. His hands were then "bound ... with thongs" (Acts 22:25) tightly on the other side of the pillar or boulder so that his arms were distended and his back stretched taut. He was then whipped with the Roman flagellum, which is a whip with two or three long leather strips attached to a short, wooden handle. Knotted in along the leather strips were pieces of metal and bone that dug into and then tore out flesh during the whipping.

