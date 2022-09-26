To The Daily Sun,

Charles Darwin, the one who evolutionists think is a genius, said: "One day, on tearing off some old bark, I saw two rare beetles, and seized one in each hand. Then I saw a third and new kind, which I could not bear to lose, so I popped the one which I held in my right hand into my mouth. Alas! it ejected some intensely acrid fluid, which burnt my tongue so that I was forced to spit the beetle out, which was lost, as was the third one." — "The Life and Letters of Charles Darwin," edited by his son, Francis Darwin (ed. 1898).

