Charles Darwin, the one who evolutionists think is a genius, said: "One day, on tearing off some old bark, I saw two rare beetles, and seized one in each hand. Then I saw a third and new kind, which I could not bear to lose, so I popped the one which I held in my right hand into my mouth. Alas! it ejected some intensely acrid fluid, which burnt my tongue so that I was forced to spit the beetle out, which was lost, as was the third one." — "The Life and Letters of Charles Darwin," edited by his son, Francis Darwin (ed. 1898).
He put the beetle in his mouth without identifying what it was first. The extraordinary insect is known as the bombardier beetle. It emits a hot spray to ward off would-be predators — and usually wins. The spray is a mixture of caustic chemicals, hot water and steam, and is blasted out of a special nozzle that can be pointed in any direction. At 19 years old, this is the beetle Darwin put in his mouth.
Did you know Charles Darwin only had a theology degree? So why is he regarded as the only source for evolution using his book in 1859, called "The Origin of Species: The Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life," that is used in public school science textbooks? He also did not receive a single science degree. So if evolution isn't a religion, why does it fail to meet the definition of science? In other words, able to be tested, observed and demonstrated to be true? Also, how do evolutionists explain why the one who is most famously used to promote and teach it at taxpayer expense was a man with a degree only in religion? Alternatives to evolution do exist, FYI.
