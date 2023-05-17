Now that COVID-19 shot mandates are over along with the pandemic itself, as one who remains without having got the shot or booster, I am going to make the following statements which are my opinion:
1. They tried scaring, bribing, guilting, shaming and blaming to get people to get the shot and booster. The ones who did not at this point deserve an award for it, given what we know about the shot, that they tried to hide.
2. If the COVID-19 shot was safe and effective, you would not need to mandate, force, deceive and censor those who question it, but they did, because it isn't either one.
3. The federal government purchased over $25 billion in COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna, assuming everyone would comply and get the shot. Those that didn't are owed a refund.
4. The COVID-19 shot is not a vaccine by definition and that definition was deliberately changed to overcome that legitimate argument against it.
5. Tracking the unvaccinated, Pfizer bribing for shot mandates and the federal government paying the news media for positive coverage of the shot only should be crimes.
6. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and all others who censored anything against the established COVID-19 narrative should be penalized and fined for free speech violations.
7. All companies producing the COVID-19 shot should be liable for VAERS results if they claim it is safe and effective.
8. Those who lied to the American public and to Congress, helped China cover up in any way or took money illegally or fraudulently should answer for it.
9. I got COVID-19 and now I am naturally immune, but those who got the shot are not and must rely on it and the booster, making them dependents on corrupt BigPharma.
10. Lockdowns and face masks failed, and were symbols of censorship like the book "1984."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.