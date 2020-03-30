To The Daily Sun,
Every year,starting at least a month early, businesses nationwide begin their Easter holiday agendas, partly to maintain what they have programmed consumers to believe the Easter holiday is all about. They want you to believe that Easter is all about plastic colored eggs, egg coloring, egg hunts, baskets with toys, candy and so on. This is not true, however. Easter is, according to the non-religious dictionary and encyclopedia, a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary (c. 30 AD).
If you are ignorant of this, it's not surprising. Why? Because what businesses largely promote instead of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is Ostara, who is a fertility goddess. Easter eggs and the Easter bunny are both featured largely in the spring festivals of this pagan goddess. The rabbit, famous for its skill at rapid reproduction (think Playboy bunny, get it?),was her sacred animal and brightly colored eggs and bunnies were all used at festival time to honor this goddess.
Amac.us conducted a poll which asked the question, "Are Christian holidays like Christmas under attack in the United States?" The results included were "no, Christian holidays are not under attack,"which got 791 votes and "yes, they are attacked far more than holidays of other faiths" received 38,281 votes.The Graduate Center of the City University of New York conducted an American Religious Identification Survey (ARIS). It was a massive poll,questioning 50,281 American adults about their religious affiliations. Included in the results were that 76.5 percent of American adults are Christian,and 0.1 percent are Neopagan (Druids, Pagans, Wiccans, etc).
If you view the advertising and what is sold in most retailers nationwide for Easter, you see about 95 percent of it promotes the pagan goddess Ostara while at most 5 percent promotes the resurrection of Jesus Christ. There is a mall Easter bunny, but nothing for their Christian shoppers. Why are they appealing to the 0.1 percent instead of the over 75 percent? That makes no sense bussinesswise. Especially considering that last year Amazon pulled more than a dozen products off its website after receiving complaints that the items are offensive to Muslims. So, why can't the other retailers do the same for Christians? Because,the world hates Jesus and everything that He stands for (John 7:7). So,based on that, what they do makes more sense. It needs to be a wake up call to Christians for what they spend their money on, who they spend it with, and to stand up for Jesus as His followers, no compromise and no apology.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
