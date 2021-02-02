To The Daily Sun,
In almost a couple of weeks Valentines Day will be upon us. Have you ever asked yourself what candy, flowers and cards have to do with showing love? The retailers' advertisements have us believing it does, and don't you dare question it or you don't love them, they insinuate. That's because those celebrating plan to spend an average $164.76 total. Yet, the candy runs out, flowers die and cards are eventually thrown in the trash. All a big waste of money. However, there are so many ways that Jesus Christ has said “I love you” without spending any money and without candy, flowers, or cards. What would you tell someone if they asked why you love Jesus? More importantly, what if Jesus Himself asked you why you love Him?
If you asked Jesus how much He loves you he would say "This much" and you see it everytime you see Him on the cross hanging on a wall or on a Rosary or on a necklace. He said "I love you" by suffering and dying on that cross. You can read about it online called "A Medical Description of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ (www.ethoughts.org/crucifixion_description.htm). That's why the 2004 film The Passion of the Christ has the word "passion" in it. It earned $370,782,930 overall in the United States,and sold an estimated 59,625,500 tickets. If you can find it, I would strongly encourage you to buy or rent it and give it as your Valentines Day gift by watching it together. Why? Because there is no greater love than the love of Jesus,for all of us,including you. I love Jesus because He loved me first (1 John 4:19). What about you?
Len Hanley
Barnstead
