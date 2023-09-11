Blasphemy is the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God or Jesus Christ, and/or the act of claiming their attributes. This is increasingly everywhere today: Social media and the internet, movies, television shows, public conversations, Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. When businesses went woke, what happened? They lost a lot of money. Christians need to take a similar stand against those who blaspheme around us. Politely but firmly ask people who do it not to do it around you because you find it offensive.
Atheists will likely respond by scoffing, mocking or wondering why they should care. After all, they don't believe in God or Jesus Christ, so why should it concern them? Fair enough, allow me to respond. If someone went to a second grade classroom and started yelling F-bombs, would you object, especially if you were their parents or relatives? If so, why? Because it's offensive and wrong, even if the person doing it doesn't care. It's the same with blasphemy for Christians. Oh, and the Bible predicted an increase in blasphemy thousands of years ago (2 Timothy 3:2). Do you want to prove it true as an atheist? Is that logical and rational?
I would also point out that people like Osama bin Laden, Saddam Hussein, Adolf Hitler, serial killers, etc., and even Satan himself do not have their names used to curse with or express negativity. Yet many times, in many places, and during certain holidays, we see God and Jesus Christ receive this kind of disrespect. Consider what would happen if either one of them were to appear physically in front of you after you blasphemed their names and asked you why you did that? It can happen. What would be your answer?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.