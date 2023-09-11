To The Daily Sun,

Blasphemy is the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God or Jesus Christ, and/or the act of claiming their attributes. This is increasingly everywhere today: Social media and the internet, movies, television shows, public conversations, Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. When businesses went woke, what happened? They lost a lot of money. Christians need to take a similar stand against those who blaspheme around us. Politely but firmly ask people who do it not to do it around you because you find it offensive.

