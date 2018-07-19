Donald Trump does not represent the United States. As suggested by many government and legislative leaders, his actions are anything “short of treason”. Even Fox News denounced his statements in the joint news conference before the world theatre. His Republican cohorts are dismayed and in disarray. In recent days, Mr. Trump has crossed the red line twice. The first, separating immigrant children from their parents. The second, his treasonous comments expressed yesterday.
One question to be raised. Is Mr. Trump attempting to merge US interests with those of Russia with Mr. Putin as the “new head of state?” Trump supporters need to understand, ours and other democracies are at stake.
Our legislators have a duty and moral responsibility to begin the impeachment process now. One may ask, what about Pence?
With this impeachment, it would be most reasonable that Mr. Pence would watch his own steps in the days ahead. Mr. Trump must be held accountable for his actions.
Robert T Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.