To The Daily Sun,
Thank you all that attended the American Legion’s Christmas in July meat bingo, on July 20. The day was a huge success. This was our first meat bingo for the holiday season and, together, we raised $2,107 towards our community “Kids' Christmas.”
You can check out our Facebook pages; American Legion Post 33 Meredith and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #33 Meredith for our next Kids' Christmas Meat Bingos in October, November and December.
Griggs-Wyatt American Legion Post 33
Meredith
