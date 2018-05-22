To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter criticized citizens' "obsession" with guns for horrific incidents occurring with regularity in the U.S. Was the criticism justified? Not when you consider the numerous politically-correct laws requiring schools to protect the privacy of children with known behavior and/or mental disorders that contribute directly to these mass shootings. In almost every case, the warning signs were there, but those signs were ignored.
Perhaps that letter writer missed Representative Salwell's (D-CA) explanation of his op-ed idea (?) of criminalizing and arresting Americans who would refuse to turn over the weapons if the 2nd Amendment is repealed or amended. But Rep. Salwell supports the permission of "authorities" to retain them. Isn't that exactly why we have a 2nd Amendment, to protect ourselves from government "authorities?"
Representative Salwell's further explanation last night of the proof (?) of collusion between President Trump's campaign and the Russians was probably also missed by the writer. Perhaps he and Rep. Salwell are unaware that after more than a year of a special investigation, the only proof of criminal activity that is coming to the forefront is on the part of the former administration. What part of that administration? From the "authorities" within the Justice Department.
Listening to this elected U.S. Congress official is all the more reason to protect our current 2nd Amendment rights.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
Wow Jim. There have been more indictments in Trump's Administration than any one since Nixon. Plea Deals. I'm sure it's all"fake news" for you, but then again your letter shows a lack of connectivity with reality so I'm not surprised. Additionally it's crystal clear that you can't read.
Your letter is invaild and total paranoid right wing BS. I read a need for a happy middle ground from both sides. This recent kid showed NO signs of any issues. Go back to bed with your gun and Trump pillow and learn to read without a clogged mind.
Trump Derangement Syndrome strikes without warning. There can be no compromise or middle ground with infected individuals.
Ya Trump is infectioned. Look at his past. And who follows him is just as vile.
You should know. Multiple compromise solutions that have nothing to do with the taking of guns have been offered up and yet YOU criticize then. You're the deranged party, MoonMan. And you don't compromise nor do you recognize middle ground.
