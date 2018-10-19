To The Daily Sun,
Ian Millhiser of Think Progress which is funded by the evil George Soros, said this on September 28: "Tell me again why we shouldn't confront Republicans where they eat, where they sleep, and where they work, until they stop being complicit in the destruction of our democracy." The next day, Georgetown professor Christine Fair tweeted, "Look at this chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist's arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes!"
As far as I know, this Jesuit Catholic university is still standing by the comments of this lunatic-sounding professor. Christine goes on to claim that Trump has undermined the wonderful Obama deal with Iran because he was unduly influence by Israel. Don't you just love the leftist academics who praise peaceful Palestine while claiming Israel is the horrible aggressor.
Apparently, the attempted mass shooting and the serious injury to Republican Steve Scalise by a committed socialist leftist has not tempered the Democrats desire to regain control of this nation's political machinery by any means necessary. Maxine Waters must be so proud to learn that her words of aggression and assault are being heeded.
Ted Cruz and his wife have been added to the growing list of Republican Party representatives who have been disrupted and intimidated by following the words of Maxine and Ian. Other casualties include Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, Florida attorney Pam Bondi and White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, just to name a few. Cory "Spartacus" Booker, Hillary "bimbo eruptions" Clinton and Eric "Fast and Furious" Holder are giddy about this sort of political assault, because, "when they go low, we kick 'em" says the former top cop in the Obama administration.
The left runs around threatening, intimidating and assaulting those who disagree with them on a daily basis. And now they think they have the moral high ground by treating women as though they are helpless snowflakes who require the awesome power of the state to rescue them. They are trying to convince us that white, Christian male conservatives young and old, such as yours truly, are so abhorrent, that whenever a woman accuses a man of a sexual assault, they are automatically guilty unless they can come up with proof that they are innocent. Presumption of innocence and the rule of law are discarded in order to advance their radical agenda.
Democrats ignore the many cases of false allegations, such as what happened at Virginia University over false allegations of a fraternity gang raping of a women who made it up. Also, remember the Duke lacrosse team, falsely accused of raping a woman. Laura Miller of Salon magazine characterized that media circus thusly: "actual human lives were at the mercy of instant moral certainty". Is that not eerily similar to what happened during the Kavanaugh hearings?
The Democrats have weaponized the #Me Too movement for political reasons, rather than concern for the safety of women, asserts Tammy Bruce, and she is so right. Please read the latest column by Alan "ICBM" Vervaeke, who falsely claims that the right puts all of the blame on women who are sexually assaulted because we believe that "boys will be boys" and "all boys do it" and "she shouldn't have been there," where those evil boys were lurking. Then he claims that we on the right actually believe his nonsensical remarks about "boys will be boys" and we only call out the Muslims who treat women so badly, and so he claims to be appalled by that irony.
You may be a smart man, Alan, but that is unbelievably stupid and not based in reality whatsoever. He is trying to "gaslight" us by repeating phony leftist claims. The vast majority of boys and men are not like that and are horrified by the way some men treat women regardless of their background. Alan, your ignorance and condescension are breathtaking and appalling. Please, please can we find a replacement for this man's insidious columns of leftist moral preening? If that is the best you have to offer Alan, than perhaps we should encourage an intelligent orangutan to apply for the position.
People who have been paying attention know that the progressive left ideology, the ideology that has infected the Democrat Party like a killer virus, is all about politicizing the Supreme Court, discarding our Constitution, and destroying our sovereignty, thereby crushing the Judeo-Christian foundation of this country. Their sympathy for Dr. Ford is but a means to an end. These are the same people who criticize Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who continues to fight for women who have suffered female genital mutilation under Sharia law. As I have said before, we are in a political civil war that will come to a head in early November. That is when freedom and common sense will be reaffirmed or further weakened, possibly to the point of no return, if the Democrats gain back some of their power.
Please heed Charlie Kirk's sage warning about the left when he laments, "these people do not want what's best for this country. They want this president impeached and put in prison. They do not want what is best for America. They don't believe in the America of free speech, free markets, of dialogue and the freedom to disagree. They want power and they want to destroy anyone who disagrees with them."
Let's be crystal clear on judicial appointments shall we. Democrats want judges to be political activists in order to advance their agenda, while Republicans believe a judge should be an independent arbiter and abide by the strict guidelines of the Constitution. Even a true liberal such as Professor Alan Dershowitz believes in the Constitution as written and was appalled at the animal house behavior of the Democrats during the Kavanaugh confirmation.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
