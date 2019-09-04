To The Daily Sun,
Professor Cracraft appears to have lost all sense of decorum and common decency. His latest column was a classic example of calumny: "Repeating false or misleading statements in order to harm another's reputation." He also apparently deems it his responsibility to play amateur psychologist and psychiatrist. As a Trump supporter, I am labeled as "brainwashed" and a "bully." The "nutty professor" asserts that Trump is a fascist leader using the playbooks of Hitler and Mussolini. Somehow, Scott feels compelled to dabble in amateur psychiatry by assuring us that our president has "deep mental/emotional problems."
Scott's proof is to repeat the narrative heard nightly on CNN and MSNBC. The lie that ICE is denying children basic needs and medical care was given as an example. The climate disruption raping of the planet for profit nonsense was used as an example. This professor's absolute loathing and trashing of this president is horrific. That comes from his belief that, in his own words, Trump is "mean, hateful and vindictive." The professor writes like, what was recently spotted on a sign outside the New Era Baptist Church in Alabama which reads, "A black vote for Trump is mental illness." On the other side the message said, "A white vote for Trump is pure racism."
I laughed out loud when the "nutty professor" appeared to take on the role of head projectionist at the convention of oxymorons, where there are apparently no mirrors for the elitist throng to gaze at for some self-reflection. He claims to be actually worried that if Trump loses, he will reject the election results and try to remain in office. Hey Scott, what political party has refused to accept the last presidential election results? Which party has tried to oust him from the moment he was elected? Impeachment yelled Maxine Waters! James Clapper said that Trump is a Russian asset. John Brennan claims that Trump has committed treason. Ever heard of James Comey and Andrew McCabe? Stay tuned for the truth about how far the Democrats went in trying to sabotage the 2016 election.
"We need to reject once and for all his racist, sexist, homophobic and inhumane policies," declares the nutty professor. Well, at least Scott is slightly more measured in his lunacy than Dr. Allen Frances, who went on CNN and said, "Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were." Cuckoo's gone wild on the left, and it would be hysterically funny if it wasn't so dangerous to say such a thing about a sitting president. Some Democrat politicians and the mass media peddle this "bomb throwing" stuff on a daily basis and that is why I am more concerned about this president being assassinated than I was our previous president. I prayed that it would not happen to President Obama, and I pray that it will not happen to Trump, in spite of the dangerous super-heated rhetoric that emanates from the "scorched earth" policy of the left. Rules for radicals is totally rad. Diplomacy is apparently very bad. America must be transformed! Now that is just plain nutty, if you ask me.
CNN, MSNBC, Hollywood and most of those on the left are indeed bomb throwers. Sorry Scott, maybe your verbal bombs aren't as big and scary as theirs are, but you sure write like an irresponsible bomb thrower to me, based on your recent columns. What is that old saying you mentioned, oh yeah, "if it looks like a duck . . ." Far from being a bully, this president is lifting people out of poverty, especially blacks and Hispanics. There is a brand new book out entitled, "How Trump is Making Black America Great Again," by Horace Cooper. I suggest you give it a gander Scott, and please, please, stop the literary bomb throwing. I as a Christian will continue to hope and pray that you see the light, Scott.
The Left thinks it can drive conservatives underground by intimidating and demonizing them. Boy are they so very wrong. The progressive Left has awakened a sleeping, slumbering giant and I thank them, and you Scott, for that. Republicans and conservatives have been far to complacent, meek and mild, and have heretofore been lacking in their role as sheepdogs for freedom, fighting the onslaught of "creeping leftism." I am sure you have no idea of the growing movement of those who are not so vocal, but will be voting for Trump in this next election. Stay tuned.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
