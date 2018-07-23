To The Daily Sun,
I would just like to say what a great job Laconia Parks and Recreation is doing cleaning up gardens and mowing lawns, etc. in the city. Also what a gem Leavitt Park is with a new tennis court and now a newly paved and painted basketball court. Lakeport is so lucky to have this beautiful park to take walks, picnic, walk your dog, soccer, and the carnival etc. Lets take good care of it.
Brenda Moulton
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.