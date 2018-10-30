To The Daily Sun,
Want to reduce your fall yard care chores and help yourself out in more ways than one? One chore reducer that also proves valuable in supporting the wildlife that helps provide you with every third bite of food you eat through pollination of crops, provides wood for building and plant fibers for clothing, and eats garbage is to not rake up, shred or blow away all the leaves that fall on your property!
All the services mentioned are provided by beneficial insects (bees, butterflies, moths, beetles to name a few) either directly or indirectly, and beneficial insects outnumber the nuisance or dangerous insects in large measure. You can help support our friendly and familiar insects by providing them with the winter cover of fallen leaves they need for protection. The vast majority of butterflies and moths overwinter in our landscape as an egg, caterpillar, chrysalis, or adult according to Justin Wheeler of the Xerces Society. Worldwide we are experiencing a 76 percent decline in the abundance of flying insects. Caspar Hallmann, a doctoral student at Radboud University in the Netherlands has stated, “You can be very sure if you lose three-quarters of the insect biomass, a significant portion of animals higher up in food chain —birds, bats and amphibians — will be affected. There are bound to be consequences.”
If you must manage fallen leaves consider leaving just a thin layer of leaves on your lawn and raking up the rest to use as valuable mulch around ornamental shrubs and gardens … just don’t shred them. If you absolutely have to remove the leaves from your property please consider waiting until late spring to give the insects that benefit us in so many ways a chance to live on into summer.
Source material for this letter to the editor can be found in an article "Why a Decline in Insects Should Bug You" by Jo Craven McGinty in the Wall Street Journal, and on the Xerces Society website: https://xerces.org
Lisa Morin
Laconia
Cool. Thank you for sharing 😊
