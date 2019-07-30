To The Daily Sun,
There are some very simple ways to solve the Gunstock “problem.” And it does not involve “selling” it.
All it takes is some close examination of the facts and some good old fashioned common business sense. And there is a readily available example of how far Gunstock can be improved for the benefit of Belknap County (its owner), and the Town of Gilford, in which it is situated, and residents and visitors who utilize or would like to utilize Gunstock facilities if only they were better.
The Mount Sunapee Ski Area, owned by the state and leased to private operators, is the prefect example of what could be done if government simply got out of a private business activity in which it has and had no proper role in which to be involved.
Gunstock was “given” to Belknap County by the state in 1959. The enabling legislation allows the area to be leased to private operators. As long as it is operated by the county, it pays real estate taxes to the Town of Gilford of only $6,587 per year on property having an estimated assessable value of over $14 Million. If it was leased to a private operator, the taxes payable to the town under state law would be about $250,000.
Could not the Town of Gilford, which supplies Gunstock with all municipal services, and its schools, use the proper taxes to offset monies that must be otherwise collected from all residents in their property taxes?
Gunstock pays little or nothing to Belknap County from its operations, and, in fact, Belknap County and its taxpayers have had to bail out Gunstock time and time again by the issuance of loans and bond, many of which remain outstanding. Gunstock itself has no borrowing authority so any of its borrowing must be done by Belknap County and its taxpayers whose tax revenues are pledged to repay that borrowing.
Gunstock is much larger than the Sunapee Ski Area- 1,840 acres versus 1,135 acres. There is a lot of land within Gunstock that a private operator of the overall project could sublease to entrepreneurs who might construct and operate a hotel or other revenue-producing enhancements on the site.
Contrasting Gunstock’s dismal financial performance with that of Sunapee, it is worthy to note that Sunapee pays property taxes to its town of over $125,000 per year and pays the sate, as owner of the property, rent of over $600,000 per year, consisting of a base rent and a percentage of sales.
And any comparison of the facilities and condition of facilities at Gunstock versus Sunapee clearly shows how much improvement to Gunstock could be attained by a private operator.
There is always a lot of opposition to change. Change solely for the sake of change often makes little sense. But anyone who continues to do the same thing year after year in the expectation of a different outcome would seem to fall into Einstein’s definition of insanity.
The Town of Gilford and its School Board, which would benefit greatly from privatization of Gunstock, and Belknap County government itself, should insist that the Belknap County Commission and the Belknap Delegation (which controls the Gunstock Commission) take immediate steps to seek privatization of Gunstock at a time when large private ski operators are orchestrating major consolidations within the ski industry.
This is a time for opportunities that should not be lost.
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
